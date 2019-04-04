TU’s 2019 Outstanding Teachers announced

Throughout 33 years of teaching, Gardner has maintained the highest levels of performance, and TU has been proud to call him faculty since 1995. Gardner received his Doctorate of Education in 1995 from The University of Southern Mississippi. With 30 years of continuous clinical experience, he is a certified athletic trainer, and using innovative teaching and athletic training techniques, he is respected for his versatility in the clinical environment. He is recognized as a distinguished member of athletic training professional associations and maintains an active role in developing policy and curriculum to advance athletic training practices. At TU, Gardner led the charge in developing the accelerated Masters Athletic Training degree.

It is important to note that Gardner has accomplished what he has in the classroom while producing an equally impressive record of consulting and service representing TU. In 2018, the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) recognized Gardner with the Athletic Trainer Service Award; this award recognizes service of at least 20 years as NATA member and holding credentials conferred by the Board of Certification. Previously, October 2017 the Commission on Accreditation awarded him for Athletic Training Education with the Bob and Lynn Caruthers Service Award. These awards recognize excellence, commitment, mentoring and contributions to the athletic training profession, grassroots efforts, public relations and overall contributions to the discipline of athletic training.

Along with his awards, Garner’s students were eager to nominate him as an Outstanding Teacher. They are enthusiastic about his classes and teaching style. “The core foundation of my teaching philosophy is that you have to be responsive to the capabilities and skill level of your student as well as acknowledging the level of difficulty of the content,” Gardner said.

Student Comments

“Provided information on the subject beyond what was covered in the book. Used real-life examples from his time in athletic training to help us understand and apply the material .”

real-life material “He commits so much time and effort to his students and providing them with the best opportunities to succeed.”

“Dr. Gardener is always committed to seeing his students succeed. He goes out of his way to ensure that they end the semester leaving with more knowledge than they started the semester with.”

Elana Newman