TU’s paralegal program is one of four Oklahoma programs approved by the American Bar Association Standing Committee on Paralegals and the only such program in the Tulsa area since 1999. The program works with the local legal community, employing top area legal professionals as instructors and offering internships at local law firms and organizations.

Our program views the paralegal field as a dynamic and modern profession — one that requires adaptability. In order to meet the changing needs of the legal field, we continually update and re-evaluate our curriculum. All courses are designed to prepare our paralegals to innovate and energize their field.

Day Option

Classes are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday (8 months)

Evening Option

Classes from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday with an occasional Monday or Wednesday class or workshop (15 months)

Note: The program is not eligible for federal student loans however; you may apply for private loans or payment arrangement.

This program qualifies for the GI Bill.

Upcoming Events