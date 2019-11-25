Brown Leaves and Golden Students

It was late October and I was walking into my first class of the week, when I noticed there was something different. The air was somehow less heavy to breathe, people were wearing jackets and TU’s campus had suddenly bloomed into a vivid array of colors overnight. I couldn’t help but smile, as autumn had finally arrived and kicked out the dog days of summer with it.

This new and delightful weather encouraged me to find excuses to go outside and enjoy my surroundings. For instance, studying suddenly became less of a tedious ordeal at the tables outside the library. Simply tossing a Frisbee on the New U was something that could be savored. I had seen fall colors before, but never as vibrant as those on TU’s campus!

It wasn’t too long before Homecoming arrived. I recall the prior year’s Homecoming, when I was a senior in high school. At that time, I’d made it my mission to take part in as many activities as I could. I felt the same this year here at TU. By the end of the week, I had gone line dancing, pumpkin painting, street painting and more. The camaraderie, especially during this festive time, was just outstanding and I’m already eager to help build next year’s bonfire!

As November rolled around, and the temperature outside plummeted, it became a tall order walking all away across campus. Hence, I started using my longboard as a fun-filled mode of transportation to get to class.

There’s nothing quite like a cup of coffe, and a morning ride to kickstart my day! And oh, boy, did I need this kickstart because enrollment date for freshman students was approaching rapidly. This was undeniably a stressful time for everyone since classes swiftly filled up and our class has not yet been introduced to the concept of “seniority.”

Making the most of this, I fostered a healthy rapport with my advising counselor, my professors and upperclassmen in the nursing program. To my unrelenting joy, all my classes lit up green at precisely 7am. I can safely say that it would’ve been a bigger struggle getting into the classes I wanted to without their guidance.

This is just one example of why TU has never ceased to impress me with its abundant resources available to anyone who seeks them out. Whether that may be tutoring for a challenging class or advising for future enrollment, I know that my friends and faculty at TU all have my best interests in mind.

Matthew Sexter is a first-year student at The University of Tulsa pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree. He is an avid automotive enthusiast, sci-fi binge-watcher and global traveler.