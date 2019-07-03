Celebrating Independence Day – July 3, 2019

Colleagues,

The Fourth of July holiday is nearly here, and I hope everyone is planning a rejuvenating four-day break with family and friends.

In addition to the traditional barbecues, swimming and fireworks, there’s one other activity I encourage you to add to your to-do list during this long weekend: a viewing of the handwritten copy of the Declaration of Independence at Gilcrease Museum. This rare document is only put on display every few years. Last time it was open to public viewing was four years ago, and then it was only on display for one day.

This year, the significant piece of history is on exhibit through Sunday, so you have ample time to make good use of your complimentary Gilcrease membership and treat yourself to a trip to the museum to celebrate the birth of our nation in a whole new way. While you’re there, be sure to catch the Bob Dylan exhibition as well as the Pulitzer Prize Photographs that will only be on display until July 14.

Now is also a good time to note that TU’s Helmerich Center for American Research on the museum grounds is buzzing this summer with scholarly work by faculty and students. The center houses much of the Gilcrease collection, which offers an unparalleled resource of archival materials where researchers are just scratching the surface.

Between fireworks, cookouts and water activities, please stay aware and safe during the holiday break. I look forward to seeing everyone back on campus next week rested and healthy.

Gerry Clancy

President