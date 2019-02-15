Changes to University Structure

June 27, 2018

Dear TU colleagues:

At the direction of our board, conversations have been held with our leadership team about the best administrative structure to build momentum around our Strategic Plan, TU Commitment and finances. These discussions helped define a new university-wide reporting structure that we are rolling out today.

We are consolidating key budget-related functions such as Financial Aid and Housing with Kevan Buck, executive vice president for finance, operations and administration. Janet Levit, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, is responsible for supporting the entire student experience, which includes academics, enrollment management, recruiting and student services, among other areas. I will maintain a more external focus, building bridges and advocating for the needs of the university across the country.

This restructuring is a big step toward becoming a more efficient, more informed and more collaborative campus. It will ensure accountability for our efforts and their results. It will help us implement our Strategic Plan and the TU Commitment more quickly and completely, and it will highlight the connections between the duties you perform every day and the overall advancement of our university.

Our new structure is a promising tool – let’s waste no time in putting it to work. It is essential for each of us to make sure our objectives support the goals of the Strategic Plan. Start discussions with your supervisor and colleagues about how to focus your efforts on what will make the biggest impact; talk also about how your group can work toward continual improvement and the measures of success.

We cannot write this chapter of change without you and your commitment. In the coming years, we will look back and see how, as the world was shifting around us, our actions moved TU to the forefront in serving students and preparing them for outstanding futures.

With thanks,

Gerard Clancy, M.D.

President