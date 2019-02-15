Continuous Improvement & Restructuring

December 3, 2018

Dear TU colleagues:

Almost six months ago, we announced the first phase of restructuring that included changes to TU’s Board of Trustees and the executive leadership team. These changes enhanced our momentum, aligned university functions and allowed us to respond effectively to immediate needs.

Today, I am announcing additional changes to our structure.

Mike Mills, associate vice president for enrollment and student services, has announced his plan to retire on May 31, 2019. Mike is to be commended for his years of service and dedication to our university. His presence will be felt for years. I hope you will join me in wishing him well when we gather for a formal sendoff next year.

Effective today, Student Services, which had been partnered with Admissions, will operate as a stand-alone division. Vice President Earl Johnson will lead this division and report to Provost Janet Levit. Earl will also take over Mike’s responsibilities as dean of student services no later than June 1. Casey Reed will assume leadership responsibilities for Admissions and report to the provost.

These changes further enhance our focus on students and allow us to better respond to their needs from the moment we first interact with prospects through their entire academic experience. This change also consolidates three senior positions into two with significant administrative savings. As stated before, we will continue to adjust our structure as new realities, needs or opportunities arise.

Also effective today, Jacqueline Caldwell, vice president for diversity and engagement, will report directly to me. Jackie will continue to work closely with the provost’s division on student-related initiatives. This change simply reinforces the role of the Office of Diversity and Engagement beyond the student experience to include alumni and fundraising support.

The above changes align with our five-year Strategic Plan as well as our 12-month objectives, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to both.

The higher education landscape has never been more tumultuous, and we must be flexible and nimble enough to adapt and survive. I am confident that the transformation TU has undergone in the past six months has positioned us for continued success, but I also see more changes on the horizon for 2019 and beyond. If we are able to recalibrate in the short term and reinvent in the long term, we create a culture that can weather virtually any storm – internal or external.

Janet and I recognize that everyone at TU has been affected by these changes, and I deeply appreciate the faculty, staff, students, alumni and stakeholders who remain patient and positive. We cannot overstate the value of those who bring solutions and support to this process.

Thank you for being a part of this important undertaking.

Sincerely,

Gerard Clancy, M.D.

President