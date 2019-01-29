Education Accreditation Update

August 15, 2018

Colleagues,

It is with great joy – and no small amount of gratitude – that I share with you the news that the state Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability has accepted our bid for application status today. This means we have provided sufficient evidence that we are prepared to meet standards set forth by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

As you may recall, the state Office of Educational Quality and Accountability revoked the accreditation of TU’s education programs in 2017, which removed our authority to recommend graduates for teacher certification in Oklahoma. As a consequence of the OEQA decision, the Teacher Education Accreditation Council also revoked our credentials this past May.

While these decisions did not affect the university’s ability to award degrees in education, we did not sit idly by. Our education faculty rolled up their sleeves, reapplied for accreditation and accomplished what is normally a two-year process in just one year. An aggressive focus on improving leadership and assessment capabilities coupled with carefully following the thoughtful guidance provided by OEQA has led to this critical step toward regaining full accreditation.

I thank TU’s education faculty and department chair Elizabeth Smith for their dedication to the cause. We could not have achieved this rapid success without them. This process is not over, but we are well on the road to recovery.

Today’s presentation by Elizabeth and me to the CEQA comes on the heels of the discussion President Gerry Clancy, EVP Kevan Buck, Board Chairman Fred Dorwart and I had with the Higher Learning Commission on Monday. At each of these meetings, I have been privileged to share numerous examples of how this campus has united as a team to institute new systems and processes, embrace continual improvement and commit to culture shifts that will better serve our university for generations to come.

Much work lays ahead as we begin this new academic year, but I am proud and appreciative of all that we’ve been able to accomplish to this point. Our momentum is strong, and our outlook is promising.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs