TUniverse: The Human Connection – Playing with Education

In this episode, Sean Latham, the Director for the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, speaks with Helen Douglass, a Tulsa Artist Fellowship Fellow and Assistant Professor of Education at the University of Tulsa. From conversations about maker-spaces to thoughts on how playing relates to education, The Human Connection keeps the conversation going and continues redefining the power of playing.

Links:

https://humanities.utulsa.edu/

https://faculty.utulsa.edu/faculty/sean-latham/

https://faculty.utulsa.edu/faculty/helen-douglass/

https://humanities.utulsa.edu