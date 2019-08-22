Leadership emails to the TU community since April 12, 2019

Emails from President Gerard Clancy

April 24, 2019

https://utulsa.edu/all-about-the-students/

Teach-out plans

Teach-out plans are in development for the programs that will wind down over the next several years. These plans will ensure all TU students have the opportunity and support to finish their degrees as planned. Deans, department chairs and advisers will work with students to share those plans and to answer any questions.

April 12, 2019

https://utulsa.edu/presidents-message-true-commitment/

True Commitment

Any student enrolled in a program slated for closure will have the support and opportunity to graduate with that degree. These programs will not close until all currently enrolled students, and incoming fall 2019 freshmen and graduate students, have graduated. For undergraduate programs, this means there will likely be a five-year phase out of the impacted degree programs. For graduate programs, the timeline for winding down will vary depending on the needs of each program. Regardless, every student – current or incoming this fall – will have the opportunity to earn their degree.

The recommendations came from faculty – some of whom have been teaching at TU for decades and all of whom put the best interests of the university ahead of their own self-interests. They gathered important data, asked good questions and, in some instances, even recommended the phase out of lagging degree programs in their own departments – all for the good of the university.

These changes reflect TU’s identity. With 40 percent of our students enrolled in the College of Engineering & Natural Sciences, it’s hard to argue that TU isn’t STEM-heavy. More than 40 percent of our student body also resides in the business, health and law colleges, making our professional focus also quite evident.

The arts and humanities are fundamental to a college experience. TU is committed to equipping every student with critical- and design-thinking skills; fostering creativity and innovation; and supporting programs that make our world a safer, healthier place.

Being everything to everyone is a lofty goal, but it is also unsustainable. In the past, the university allowed the addition of new degree programs without evaluation, and then permitted those programs to continue without careful consideration of whether those programs were attractive to students or aligned with the mission of the University. By committing to regular continuous improvement, we will not be in this situation again. These changes allow us to remain in good standing with the Higher Learning Commission.

TU is fully accredited by the HLC and on solid financial ground. Our endowment stands at over $1.1 billion and our bond debt is the lowest it’s been in 20 years. The changes being made with ensure a strong foundation for the future. TU’s administration and Board of Trustees are in complete agreement with the PPRC recommendations.

The Student Success Center will make life better for all of our students by improving graduation rates and enhancing career services; by moving from siloed departments to interdisciplinary divisions; and by consolidating three professional-focused colleges under one umbrella.

Emails from Provost Janet Levit

June 7, 2019

https://utulsa.edu/transitions-and-progress-june-7-2019/

Transitions and Progress

Three university-wide ad hoc task forces have been created to provide substantive details and formalize implementation plans for 1) University Studies; 2) the professional college(s); and 3) the Graduate School. The members of these task forces are largely self-nominated, and in some cases, colleges held elections. These task forces will meet throughout the academic year and work with the University Council, Faculty Senate and other appropriate committees and governing bodies. The list of task force members and their initial areas of focus can be found here.

May 21, 2019

https://utulsa.edu/in-appreciation-may-21-2019/

In Appreciation

There are multiple avenues for members of the university community to engage with and shape the implementation of the True Commitment plan. These include ongoing university committees and specialty task forces, among others. The President’s Leadership Team has approved updates to the University Council’s charge to act as a steering committee as we implement the True Commitment plan. This update includes an addition of faculty positions to account for proportional distribution of our faculty among the colleges. The list of University Council members, including current open positions, is available online. President Clancy, the president and vice president of Faculty Senate and I will work collaboratively to select new members by July 1.

The Deans’ Council has populated three university-level task forces that will develop detailed implementation plans and timelines for distinct pieces of the plan: Dean Robin Ploeger will lead the Professional College(s) task force; Professor John Henshaw and Associate Dean Kirsten Olds will lead the University Studies task force; and Interim Vice Provost for Research and Dean of Graduate School Brenton McLaury will lead the Graduate School task force. These task forces will begin work this summer and present implementation plans, and relevant questions, to me and University Council for review and discussion.

Following the April 11 announcements, a few department chairs reached out directly to Tracy Manly, chair of the Provost’s Program Review Committee, to discuss questions and concerns

about their PPRC recommendations and review summaries. Moving forward, any department may provide input on their respective PPRC reports by emailing their deans, who will share that feedback with me and Deans’ Council. I have blocked time almost every day this summer for open office hours. If you wish to meet, please contact Wendy Buss at wendy-buss@utulsa.edu to reserve time.

April 29, 2019

https://utulsa.edu/implementation-april-29-2019/

Moving Forward

On April 19, our students were able to publicly express their sorrow and disappointment over the planned changes, and several faculty turned out to support them. The demonstration was peaceful and respectful and exemplified a level of professionalism and collegiality that must be recognized. It brought home how difficult this change is for those most affected by it and strengthened our commitment to support students through the transition. TU is not alone in reimagining itself in light of changing demographics, disruptive distance-learning technologies, evolving student interests and shifting needs from business and industry. With your support – and, yes, with your reasoned criticisms and difficult questions – I believe we can be a national model for how a small private university can navigate the shifting higher education landscape while remaining true to its values and its students.

Parts of the True Commitment plan are, by design, skeletal – the PPRC, deans, president, board and I embraced a bold vision, and we always intended to broaden the conversation about the best path to achieve the vision. The University Council, with changes to its charge, structure and membership, will become the implementation steering committee this summer. University Council is the only body on campus with representation from all stakeholder groups, including faculty, staff, students, alumni, trustees and administration, and the feedback during the past few weeks underscores the importance of empowering all stakeholders in the campus conversation.

President Clancy has appointed me to chair University Council; the senior vice provost for academic and faculty affairs will serve as vice chair. Pending approval by the appropriate bodies, we will increase faculty representation as well as adjust the allocation of faculty representation to account proportionally for the distribution of our faculty among the colleges. Each college will determine its own internal processes for selecting two nominees for every open faculty position on University Council. At the end of May, President Clancy, Faculty Senate President Scott Holmstrom, Faculty Senate Vice President Jennifer Airey and I will interview nominees for each open University Council position.

In addition to University Council, three university-level task forces will convene to develop detailed implementation plans and timelines: 1) the Professional College(s), led by one of the three deans; 2) University Studies, co-led by a PPRC member and a member of the Tulsa Curriculum Review Committee; and 3) the Graduate School, led by the dean of the Graduate School. The target size for each group is 10 to 15 members. If you are interested in volunteering, please reach out to your dean or my assistant, Wendy Buss, by the end of this

week. To enhance communication during this time of rapid change, the chairs of the task forces, as well as the chairs of the PPRC, Tulsa Curriculum Review Committee, Staff Advisory Council, University Curriculum Committee and other relevant groups will serve on University Council.

I met with the deans to discuss action plans for the programs that will sunset in the next several years. The deans are working with their department chairs and advisers to develop student-centered teach-out plans and are communicating directly with their students to answer questions and offer guidance. Faculty from affected departments will use Continuous Improvement Day to create detailed course plans to support the teach-out process. I want to assure everyone we will do everything in our power and apply additional resources, if necessary, to maintain the quality of our students’ academic experience in each program through the teach-out period.

One impetus for university-wide policies, particularly those pertaining to teaching loads, was to eliminate “side” and “handshake” deals in favor of standard policy with transparent ways to request, and be granted, deviation from the policy. Last week, each dean sent an email to their faculty to clarify how and when the university-wide teaching load policies will be implemented, including mechanisms for triggering exceptions and further refining the policies. I also asked the deans, looking toward 2020, to hypothetically apply the updated teaching load rules to their resident faculty to determine their course loads and identify college-specific and/or situation-specific questions that need to be resolved transparently, and in consultation with Deans’ Council, prior to implementation. This will help inform decisions regarding additional faculty resources for tenure-track lines as well as plan for the spring 2020 semester.

Dean Misra and Dean Sorem are leading their respective transitions toward divisions in A&S and ENS. The intent of the move toward divisions was not to negate disciplinary boundaries but, rather, to wisely share resources, faculty or otherwise, when possible, particularly in light of new guidelines on minimum and maximum class size. I understand there is great trepidation around divisions, and I asked the deans to develop college-specific committees to shape the timeline of the shift, the allocation of responsibilities between department and division and identify appropriate internal leadership to manage the change.