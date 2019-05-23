Employee Appreciation – May 23, 2019

Dear colleagues,

This has been an exciting week. I want to thank the Human Resources staff for their work to make this year’s Employee Appreciation Week a success. Also, thank you to everyone who serves our university with such professionalism and dedication. Without your work and support there would be no TU.

Across the country and particularly in Oklahoma, college enrollment is down. TU is bucking this trend. I am thrilled to report that our incoming student numbers are very positive for fall 2019. Our domestic net deposits for our incoming freshmen have increased by 20% compared with the same time last year. In the College of Law, net deposits are up almost 45% compared with the same time last year. Equally important, our net tuition rate has increased significantly, which indicates that our recruitment strategies are working and prospective students and their families greatly value the quality of education offered by our university. This is a result of your hard work, and for that we thank you.

TU Commitment Cup goes to …

The second annual Commitment Cup winner was announced at the EAW picnic today. I want to congratulate the Gardner Institute transfer team and thank them for upholding the four pillars of the TU Commitment – acceptance, self-discovery, engagement and empowerment – as they worked diligently this past year to bring transfer students to our university. We appreciate the work the Gardner Institute is doing to welcome nontraditional students to campus.

Q3 Pillars of the Commitment Award Winner

The Pillars of the Commitment award for the third quarter is Justin Kendrick, instrumentation technician in the College of Engineering & Natural Sciences. These awards are granted on a quarterly basis to individual staff members in recognition of their contributions to campus. You can read more about each of these awards on TU’s website.

Ms. Homecoming

TU Homecoming is a time to gather for celebrations, cheer on our football team and reminisce. This year’s Ms. Homecoming honoree exemplifies the True Blue spirit. Amy Dodson (BA ‘80) served in our alumni office for nine years and currently is the assistant director of alumni engagement. She works closely with alumni of all ages to organize reunions, receptions, tailgates and other events. For your work and dedication, we thank you, Amy.

The Heart of Service

In tracking with TU’s fundamental values, the Medicine Wheel Award incorporates the Native American medicine wheel and the university seal. The star in the seal represents service, signifying that this activity is vital to our mission. To highlight the importance of service, The University of Tulsa has established the Medicine Wheel Awards, recognizing those who have provided exemplary service to our community and its residents. This year’s recipients are John Wood (staff), Lisa Cromer (faculty), Michaela Perez (student) and the men’s soccer team (organization). You can read more about what each are doingon the True Blue Neighbors website.

Special Thanks

Again, I want to thank everyone for their support of The University of Tulsa. We hope this past week has shown our gratitude for all you do – both seen and unseen. In appreciation, I am happy to announce that we will extend the Fourth of July holiday to include Friday, July 5, as a paid day off for all nonessential employees. I hope you enjoy the long Memorial Day weekend!

Sincerely,

Gerard P. Clancy, M.D.

President