Enjoy your Winter Break

December 20, 2018

Dear colleagues,

As we close the semester and reflect on how much we’ve accomplished together, I wanted to take this opportunity to share a few details from the inspiring work I learned about during my many “field trips” this fall. From the bones and ancient artifacts in Harwell Hall to consortia research on North Campus; from a beautiful harp concert to pro seminars in English; from a speech pathology class in the Mary K. Chapman Speech and Hearing Clinic to conversations about a shifting curriculum with media studies, our campus is a treasure trove of learning and discovery, and your dedication to our students and our community inspire me.

I appreciate and thank each of you for your contributions to our campus and your steadfast commitment to the continuous improvement that will carry TU forward in the years to come.

I hope that during the break, you will find time to unwind and relax. I wish you all a happy and joyous holiday, and I look forward to working with everyone in 2019.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and EVP for Academic Affairs