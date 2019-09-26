TU athletics announces fall 2019 Most Valuable Professor (MVP)

It’s not just college athletes that are scoring the game-winning goal, but the professors who work with the student-athletes during on and off-season. Most Valuable Professors (MVP) for fall 2019 were selected by seniors.

Football:

Veronique Conway – Applied Instructor in French, nominated by Cristian Williams

Jennifer Jones – Visiting Assistant Professor of Film & Media Studies nominated by Jarion Anderson

Leonelle Thompson – Assistant Dean & Director of Business Career Development, nominated by Diamon Cannon

Joanna Shadlow – Applied Associate Professor of Psychology, nominated by TieNeal Martin

Ben Peters – Department Chair & Hazel Rogers Associate Professor of Media Studies, nominated by Brandon Johnson

Joseph Rivers – Department Chair & Professor of Music & Film, nominated by Keenen Johnson

Alicia Odewale – Assistant Professor of Anthropology, nominated by Reggie Robinson

Chuck Lamson – Executive In-Residence, nominated by Manny Bunch

Marta Chamorro – Applied Instructor in Spanish, nominated by Keidrien Wadley

Karen Rubio – Applied Instructor in Spanish, nominated by Trevis Gipson

Charles Wood – Associate Professor of Marketing, nominated by Thomas Bennett

Jennifer Bennett – Visiting Assistant Professor of Professional Practice in Management & Entrepeneurship, nominated by Cooper Edmiston

Samantha Beams – Clinical Assistant Professor of Exercise & Sports Science, nominated by Shemarr Robinson

Chad Settle – Department Chair & Professor of Economics, nominated by Judge Hartin

Adrien Bouchet – Department Chair & Warren Clinic Associate Professor of Sport Administration, nominated by Chris Ivy

Men’s soccer:

Greg Gardner – Clinical Professor of Athletic Training, nominated by Alejandro Chavez

Mark Brewin – Associate Professor of Media Studies, nominated by Koray Easterling

Marta Chamorro – Applied Instructor in Spanish, nominated by Harris Partain

Karen Cravens – Director & Chapman Professor of Accounting, nominated by Tyler Lacourse

Davis Hale – Assistant Professor of Athletic Training, nominated by Bryson Reed

Women’s soccer

Mohamed Fakhr – Associate Professor of Biological Science, nominated by Micaela MacKay

Hema Ramsurn – Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, nominated by Ashlan Hustava

Julie Hyland – Applied Assistant Professor of Communication Disorders, nominated by Alyssa Kaiser

Brian Hosmer – H.G. Barnard Associate Professor of Western American History, nominated by Regan Whitlow

Helen Hansen – Clinical Assistant Professor of Nursing, nominated by Valiree Morris

John Henshaw – Department Chair & Professor of Mechanical Engineering, nominated by Anna Williams

Volleyball

Helen Douglass – Assistant Professor of Education, nominated by Taylor Horsfall

John Coward – Professor of Media Studies, nominated by Madison Rhoder

Ty Johannes – Wellspring Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, nominated by Mariah Pardo

Cross Country

Ana Trujano – Instructor in Biological Science, nominated by Ashley Barnes

Anupama Narayan – Associate Professor of Psychology, nominated by Reagan Hausmann

Mark Lewis – Director & Applied Associate Professor of Art, nominated by Adrena Mazzei

Marsha Howard – Instructor in Biological Science, nominated by Adam Breaux

Junran Li – Associate Professor of Geosciences, nominated by Cameron Field