TU athletics announces fall 2019 Most Valuable Professor (MVP)
It’s not just college athletes that are scoring the game-winning goal, but the professors who work with the student-athletes during on and off-season. Most Valuable Professors (MVP) for fall 2019 were selected by seniors.
Football:
Veronique Conway – Applied Instructor in French, nominated by Cristian Williams
Jennifer Jones – Visiting Assistant Professor of Film & Media Studies nominated by Jarion Anderson
Leonelle Thompson – Assistant Dean & Director of Business Career Development, nominated by Diamon Cannon
Joanna Shadlow – Applied Associate Professor of Psychology, nominated by TieNeal Martin
Ben Peters – Department Chair & Hazel Rogers Associate Professor of Media Studies, nominated by Brandon Johnson
Joseph Rivers – Department Chair & Professor of Music & Film, nominated by Keenen Johnson
Alicia Odewale – Assistant Professor of Anthropology, nominated by Reggie Robinson
Chuck Lamson – Executive In-Residence, nominated by Manny Bunch
Marta Chamorro – Applied Instructor in Spanish, nominated by Keidrien Wadley
Karen Rubio – Applied Instructor in Spanish, nominated by Trevis Gipson
Charles Wood – Associate Professor of Marketing, nominated by Thomas Bennett
Jennifer Bennett – Visiting Assistant Professor of Professional Practice in Management & Entrepeneurship, nominated by Cooper Edmiston
Samantha Beams – Clinical Assistant Professor of Exercise & Sports Science, nominated by Shemarr Robinson
Chad Settle – Department Chair & Professor of Economics, nominated by Judge Hartin
Adrien Bouchet – Department Chair & Warren Clinic Associate Professor of Sport Administration, nominated by Chris Ivy
Men’s soccer:
Greg Gardner – Clinical Professor of Athletic Training, nominated by Alejandro Chavez
Mark Brewin – Associate Professor of Media Studies, nominated by Koray Easterling
Marta Chamorro – Applied Instructor in Spanish, nominated by Harris Partain
Karen Cravens – Director & Chapman Professor of Accounting, nominated by Tyler Lacourse
Davis Hale – Assistant Professor of Athletic Training, nominated by Bryson Reed
Women’s soccer
Mohamed Fakhr – Associate Professor of Biological Science, nominated by Micaela MacKay
Hema Ramsurn – Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, nominated by Ashlan Hustava
Julie Hyland – Applied Assistant Professor of Communication Disorders, nominated by Alyssa Kaiser
Brian Hosmer – H.G. Barnard Associate Professor of Western American History, nominated by Regan Whitlow
Helen Hansen – Clinical Assistant Professor of Nursing, nominated by Valiree Morris
John Henshaw – Department Chair & Professor of Mechanical Engineering, nominated by Anna Williams
Volleyball
Helen Douglass – Assistant Professor of Education, nominated by Taylor Horsfall
John Coward – Professor of Media Studies, nominated by Madison Rhoder
Ty Johannes – Wellspring Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, nominated by Mariah Pardo
Cross Country
Ana Trujano – Instructor in Biological Science, nominated by Ashley Barnes
Anupama Narayan – Associate Professor of Psychology, nominated by Reagan Hausmann
Mark Lewis – Director & Applied Associate Professor of Art, nominated by Adrena Mazzei
Marsha Howard – Instructor in Biological Science, nominated by Adam Breaux
Junran Li – Associate Professor of Geosciences, nominated by Cameron Field