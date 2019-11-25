Fall, football and finals

With the middle of the semester quickly passing by and the end of my first semester at TU insight, I’ve been able to attend Homecoming functions, get through midterms and explore a little more of the new city that I’ve been living in for the past few months.

I enjoyed attending the street painting on the Tuesday of Homecoming week, even though all of the paintings ended up getting washed off from the heavy rain. The Friday night bonfire was a great Homecoming event as well, despite the chilly and wet weather that we had that day. The next day included lots of tailgates and a close loss to Memphis for TU’s Homecoming football game.

Perhaps most importantly, I can confidently say that I survived my first round of college midterms. Despite all of my exams being scheduled within a period of two weeks, I managed to find time for some study breaks between the stress of midterms, quizzes and group projects. Whether it was riding around campus on Lime scooters, going for a run along Riverside Drive or grabbing lunch with friends at the Student Union, I was able to get out and take some stress out of all the studying for my exams.

Since taking my midterms, I have had some more time to explore different places in Tulsa, and I have added Fat Guys, Andolini’s and Lone Wolf to my list of go-to restaurants in the Tulsa area. Given that it is fall, exploring some local pumpkin patches has definitely been a part of my agenda as well.

My first semester of college is still going well, and I think that balancing your studies with your social life is key to a successful semester. In addition, being open to trying new things and going to different activities on campus helps you stay dynamic. The semester has gone by so fast, and it feels like time goes by a lot faster in college than it does in high school.

Luke Bertaux is a freshman at The University of Tulsa pursuing a dual degree with majors in International Business and Spanish. He is from Keller, Texas, and in his free time he enjoys running and performing music.