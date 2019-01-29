Fall Semester Priorities

September 7, 2018

Dear colleagues,

I hope you all enjoyed a restful holiday weekend after the weeks of preparation to welcome our students to campus for the 2018-19 academic year. During our faculty-staff update last Friday, I shared that we received a positive response following our meeting with the Higher Learning Commission in August. That feedback affirms the direction in which we are moving to reshape how we do our jobs in support of the strategic plan. We still have much to accomplish, and I have absolute confidence that we will continue the momentum we have worked so hard to build.



Department visits

Throughout this academic year, I will embark on a series of “field trip” department meetings across campus. I look forward to sitting in on classes, attending some of your regular meetings, chatting with students and learning more about how faculty and staff are supporting our students. Department chairs can drop a note to wendy-buss@utulsa.edu to make visit arrangements.



Aligning our priorities

Our strategic plan set forth five objectives with a five-year time frame. In support of these long-term objectives, the provost’s office, the deans and the senior leadership devoted several retreats this summer to setting one-year objectives in support of the strategic plan. As we look to the year ahead, please consider how your work ties to the key objectives we have set as an institution. I hope that faculty and staff will collaborate with their respective departments/units to develop measurable goals that align with these objectives.

Work in support of our objectives is already underway. We have identified several key programs that offer advanced learning opportunities for working professionals and an avenue of growth for the university. After careful review of programs within TU’s Department of Continuing Education, we decided to focus on increasing enrollment for the professional degree tracks offered by the Graduate College and eliminate the Division of Lifelong Learning programs that do not align with our mission and strategic plan as well as the staff who oversaw these programs. These decisions are never made in haste or taken lightly.



Office hours

I will hold office hours from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 11. Please feel free to stop by to ask questions, share feedback or discuss concerns. Our newly launched website also includes a robust presence for the Office of the Provost that includes updated information that you might find helpful. I’m eager for faculty, staff and students to explore this new tool that represents the best of our university.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and EVP for Academic Affairs