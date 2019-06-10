Sixteen-year-old high school graduate Antonio Cancelli can’t wait to escape the city limits of his quiet town in Weeki Wachee, Florida, and begin college. After applying to 72 different universities this spring, he was accepted to 50 and offered $7.8 million in scholarships.

“I’m a first-generation college student, and most of my family didn’t complete high school,” Cancelli said. “Being broke and barely making it by every single day, I just knew I had to get out of this town and make something of myself.”

Cancelli knew college would be expensive, so he applied to universities near and far to track down the best scholarship package that coincided with his campus priorities. Attending a small high school and sharing a household with his mother and sister, Cancelli wanted to find a college environment that felt like family. Tulsa is 1,147 miles from his dot on the map in Florida, but four years ago on a road trip through Oklahoma, his grandparents introduced him to The University of Tulsa.

“They knew I wanted to go to college and we were in the Tulsa area, so they scheduled a tour for me,” Cancelli said.

When it came time to explore his college options, he remembered his visit and applied. After sorting through 50 acceptance letters, Cancelli settled on TU. A successful student who played every sport, served as an officer in four different clubs and organizations and took every AP class available to complete his credits, Cancelli skipped two grades and graduated early. Looking ahead to college and his career, the young Floridian doesn’t plan on slowing down any on his quest to become an oral surgeon. He is enrolled in TU’s nationally ranked petroleum engineering program and plans to also major in Chinese and chemical engineering.

“Those are my three kinds of niches that will hopefully prepare me for dental school and later on life,” he said. “A personal goal of mine is to one day help provide oral care to everyone so that they can live a healthy life while having confidence in their smile.”

Cancelli currently volunteers at pro-bono dental clinics where he can work within the community and assist those who don’t have health insurance. He said he’s witnessed first-hand within his own family how low-income households struggle to meet everyday needs.

“It takes a big toll on everyone,” he said. “One step at a time, slowly but surely, I will break this statistic and work to provide health care to everyone.”

TU’s scholarship offers totaling $50,000 combined with a few external scholarships will fund Cancelli’s college experience and propel him forward into the field where he feels called to make a difference. His journey to Tulsa is still a couple of months away, but he already has arranged to continue job shadowing professionals once he arrives in Oklahoma. Cancelli said he’s impressed with the generosity of TU faculty and Tulsa residents.

“Everyone is so nice. My guidance counselor and other faculty have helped me set up my schedule, find other scholarships and learn what I need to know about the degree programs,” he said. “It’s honestly like a family and that’s what I love about TU.”