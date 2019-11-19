First Year Residential Experience (FYRE) living-learning community, housed in Fisher South, promotes a smooth transition into college through an intentional learning environment that helps first year students navigate their newly found independence by providing structured personal growth one-on-one conversations with an RA and active engagement opportunities to build relationships with peers and learn about on-campus resources to ensure a clear path of belonging and succeeding. This program seeks to apply in-class learning with out-of-class experiences that develop students into well-rounded leaders who can better articulate their personal strengths & values in a diverse living and learning environment. This collaborative learning approach in the living community will help residents succeed during their entire time at TU!

Highlights include : resource fairs, civic engagement, financial wellness & budgeting workshops, well-being activities, and large social traditions like Haunted Hall and Boxer Bash.

Advisors: Dr. Ben Peters, Hazel Rogers Associate Professor of Media Studies