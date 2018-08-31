TU featured in 2019 Fiske Guide to Colleges

The University of Tulsa is once again listed in the Fiske Guide to Colleges, a best-selling admissions publication used by millions of students, families and educators nationwide. The annual online guide has provided helpful university statistics and profile information for the past 35 years.

Fiske Guide to Colleges 2019 lists TU as one of the top 300 colleges and universities from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As one of the most authoritative sources of profile information for college-bound students and their parents, the Fiske Guide includes real student quotes and other background typically not found on college websites. The book highlights factors such as student body, academics, social life, financial aid, campus environment, housing, food and university activities.

In addition to detailed school profiles, the Fiske Guide also features personalized college lists, note taking capabilities and built-in Google Maps students can reference at any time.

Former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske created the Fiske Guide to support students and families seeking more in-depth information on which to base their college choices. The online resource is updated annually by the Fiske editorial team.