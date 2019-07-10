TU featured in 2020 Fiske Guide to Colleges

The University of Tulsa is honored to again be listed in the Fiske Guide to Colleges as one of the top 300 colleges and universities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Fiske Guide to Colleges is a best-selling admissions publication used by millions of students, their families and educators nationwide.

“Being included among the top universities worldwide affirms our renewed commitment to student success. Making sure students find their fit at TU and graduate with a degree that will support their career goals is our main objective,” said TU President Gerard Clancy.

The Fiske Guide to Colleges 2020 includes real student quotes and other background information typically not found online. The annual publication has provided honest, straightforward university statistics and profile information for the past 36 years. It highlights aspects such as student body, academics, social life, financial aid, campus environment, housing, food and university activities.

Edward B. Fiske served as education editor of the New York Times for 17 years. He was inspired during that time to write the Fiske Guide to Colleges to help students and their families make decisions about their college choice. The online resource is updated annually by the Fiske editorial team.