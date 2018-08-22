The University of Tulsa has been named the 20th best university in the nation for emphasizing a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum by Forbes America’s Top Colleges 2018. The top 25 STEM schools were designated in the list released August 21. TU ranks No. 171 overall out of 650 universities.

Forbes ranking methodology focuses on the direct benefits schools provide graduates, valuing the outputs of alumni salaries, debt after graduation, retention and graduation rates, alumni salaries and academic/career success.

Advocating for STEM education

The 2018 STEM rankings relied upon College Scorecard’s database of schools where 50 percent or more students major in STEM subjects. TU’s College of Engineering and Natural Sciences is home to the Russell School of Chemical Engineering, the McDougall School of Petroleum Engineering and the Tandy School of Computer Science along with seven departments and is the largest college on campus. Originally known for successful alumni in the petroleum and energy industries, TU has become highly respected for its computer science and cyber security programs in a city fueled by technology-based startups. TU carries three National Security Agency designations in Information Assurance and Cyber Defense Education, Information Assurance Research and Cyber Operations. The Collins College of Business offers several related degrees including computer information systems. Also, the university hosts many annual STEM-related competitions and conferences for local students, grades K-12. See a complete list of STEM events and activities.

Throughout the year, TU students serve as mentors to children exploring STEM fields such as robotics, math, chemistry, physics, geosciences, computer science, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering and petroleum engineering by hosting FIRST Robotics Competitions, Girl Scout Brownie Days and other events that engage the Tulsa community. Finally, faculty and graduate students continue to uphold a more than 50-year tradition of consortia research with energy industry leaders at TU’s North Campus facility.

Top college for international students

TU also climbed seven spots to rank No. 12 among the 50 best U.S. Colleges for International Students. Twenty percent of the TU student population is international, representing more than 60 countries, religions, languages and cultures. The TU Office of International Student Services recruits students from around the world and provides vital support once they arrive on campus. The university’s International Student Success Center helps build language and academic skills while fostering social and scholarly networks. TU has an active chapter of the Association of International Students and works closely with the TU Student Association.

A private, research university recognized for its value

Among other notes of distinction in the Forbes Top College 2018 rankings, TU rates 89th in research, 122nd in private colleges and 203rd in America’s Best Value Colleges. The university’s commitment to ensuring students are accepted, engaged and empowered while embarking on a path of self-discovery is at the heart of TU’s core values: scholarship, free inquiry, character and humanity. TU, a top 100 National University, according to U.S. News & World Report, has been named one of the top 20 small universities in the world by Times Higher Education and is recognized as one of the Best 382 Colleges by the Princeton Review. The university also is included in the Fiske Guide to Colleges.