June 14, 2018

Dear TU colleagues,

Our students, alumni, faculty and staff are a source of inspiration and remind us of how and why the Strategic Planning Committee articulated the TU Commitment almost a year ago. A recent example is the 2018 Linda J. Lacey Award for Mentoring Excellence, which is selected by TU’s Women’s and Gender Studies Program from a campus-wide pool of nominations. Professor Lacey, who passed away in 2008, was a stalwart supporter of gender equality and a beloved mentor of students and faculty at the College

of Law. Her legacy is carried forward as this award recognizes those who emulate her service by opening doors and empowering others.

This year’s Lacey Award honoree is Alyson Garrison, director of Greek life, who was nominated for her work as a champion of women’s rights and of people of color. Alyson encourages our students to be the very best versions of themselves, and her passion for advancing diversity and inclusion is vital to the success of our university. You can read more about the award and the other 14 nominees here.



Fostering a safe environment for our students

Recently, the Deans’ Council approved syllabi language related to addressing interpersonal violence on our campus. Fostering a safe environment for TU students is a top priority for President Clancy, myself, all members of our administrative team and the Office of Violence against Women Coordinated Response Team. The Deans’ Council strongly encourages all faculty to add “Know Your Title IX” language to syllabi immediately. It is incumbent upon each of us to make certain that our university is doing everything possible to prevent sexual misconduct and support survivors. You can read more about this new language as well as our efforts related to Title IX here.



Transformative moment

Last year, a dedicated team of your peers developed our five-year Strategic Plan. Every aspect of it supports our sincere hope that all students who enter our institution will be provided with every opportunity to succeed. Since its final approval, we have been examining all corners of our university to ensure we are properly organized and resourced in order to make the TU Commitment a reality for our students. One way we are meeting this challenge is through the new Provost’s Program Review Committee, which is tasked with reviewing all academic programs and evaluating each one across a number of dimensions, including their contribution to the university’s core mission, their trajectory, their outcomes and their financial sustainability. This is the beginning of a crucial transformation, and in time these changes will be felt across campus – most of all by our students. Change sometimes is uncomfortable, but it can lead to a future that exceeds our imagination. My job as provost is to lead us collectively to transform today’s elusive future into tomorrow’s reality.



Office hours

The TU community is a daily source of inspiration for me, and I hope it is for you as well. I would love to hear more stories of how you, your colleagues, your students and your alumni personify the TU Commitment. Please consider stopping by the Provost’s Office during open-door hours from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays with any ideas or questions you may have.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and EVP for Academic Affairs