Gender & Sexuality Inclusivity LLC

Gender & Sexuality Inclusivity living-learning community (Campus Apartments only) is open to any student wishing to explore topics around gender identity and sexual orientation continuums to explore linkages across personal lived experiences & theoretical concepts of gender and sexuality. Students will increase their knowledge and awareness of particular topics such as evolving language, theoretical discourse, and current events. A feature of the learning community will be small-group reflection with fellow LLC residents to foster a safe & supportive space for discussion around intersectional student identities.

The dynamic program slate includes : Pride Welcome Reception, Pride Week, study parties, dance parties (Glitterstock), intentional campus-wide speakers, and community service events with the LGBTQIA+ population.

Advisor: Dr. Jan Wilson, Wellspring Associate Professor of History and Gender Studies and Kelsey Hancock, Violence Prevention Program Coordinator