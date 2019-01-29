Gratitude and HLC Update

November 30, 2018

Dear colleagues,

I sincerely hope that you all enjoyed a restful Thanksgiving holiday that included time to celebrate all that is meaningful to you. During this time of year, I’m reminded of everything for which I am grateful — especially our close colleagues and friends at TU. Given some changes to the cadence of board meetings, I necessarily dedicated significant time over the holiday to reviewing colleagues’ tenure and promotion files. What an enjoyable way to spend my favorite holiday! Each file read like a beautiful narrative of a faculty member’s dedication to our students, to our intellectual community and to our institution. I learned a great deal about the cutting edge of disciplines so distinct from my own. I am deeply grateful for all of the efforts of departmental review committees, collegiate review committees, department chairs and deans in assuring that our tenure and promotion decisions meet or exceed the standards we have collectively set. The TU community is comprised of fabulous people, and I return from the holiday as energized as ever to embrace this period of change as an opportunity to build a stronger and more sustainable TU.



HLC update

Earlier this week, the Higher Learning Commission posted on their site the institutional actions from its Nov. 1-2 board meeting. I am very pleased that the HLC Board reaffirmed our accreditation. As anticipated, Core Component 3.B (“the institution demonstrates that the exercise of intellectual inquiry and the acquisition, application, and integration of broad learning and skills are integral to its educational programs”) and Core Component 4.B (“the institution demonstrates a commitment to educational achievement and improvement through ongoing assessment of student learning”) are identified as being met with concern. We must demonstrate by December 2020 not only that we have addressed all the concerns identified in 3.B and 4.B, but also that we have implemented the plan that we proposed to the HLC in July.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Our efforts during the past six months have demonstrated our commitment to continuous improvement and our progress in the areas of concern identified by the HLC. You all have played a critical role in affecting changes that will carry us forward. Our work in these areas — as well as others reviewed by the HLC — continues, and in some cases, intensifies. I appreciate your attention to ensuring a positive result when the HLC examines our progress in two short years. In the coming weeks, President Clancy, EVP Buck and I will meet with each college and division to further discuss these results and next steps to ensure our future success.



Inclusion is a two-way street

As a university community dedicated to free inquiry and welcoming students of all backgrounds, we have a responsibility to facilitate an environment that supports civil discourse. I have a morning ritual: Make myself a cup of coffee and read three daily emails including the New York Times, Inside Higher Ed and the Chronicle of Higher Education. Inside Higher Ed recently ran a blog post titled “Be Civil, Not Angry,” which describes how civility makes for a better learning environment that also fosters democracy. Although 2018 has been a tumultuous year, we would all do well to think rationally, exhibit empathy and treat others with kindness.

As I reflect on 2018, please know that your support and dedication instill a sense of confidence that 2019 will be a year of continuous improvement and achievement. We accomplished a great deal in 2018; and in my next email, I will provide an update to our strategic plan and the progress we’ve made.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and EVP for Academic Affairs