Moving Forward – Provost Message April 29, 2019

Dear colleagues,

The past weeks have been the most complex of my career, as we engaged with our faculty, staff, students and alumni about the future of TU. On April 19, our students were able to publicly express their sorrow and disappointment over the planned changes, and several faculty turned out to support them. The demonstration was peaceful and respectful and exemplified a level of professionalism and collegiality that must be recognized. It brought home how difficult this change is for those most affected by it and strengthened our commitment to support students through the transition. I hope the demonstration will be the start of a continuing dialogue about the best way to provide this support.

Our reorganization plans have also received thoughtful coverage in the news media. The Chronicle of Higher Education and Forbes ran pieces that placed our plans in a national context, while a provocative op-ed piece in the Tulsa World made a passionate case for the value of the liberal arts to our culture and society. These pieces raise important issues that we must continue to consider in our discussions moving forward.

TU is not alone in reimagining itself in light of changing demographics, disruptive distance-learning technologies, evolving student interests and shifting needs from business and industry. With your support – and, yes, with your reasoned criticisms and difficult questions – I believe we can be a national model for how a small private university can navigate the shifting higher education landscape while remaining true to its values and its students. I spent much of the weekend digesting conversations and suggestions regarding our path forward, and I will use this and future email communications to provide ongoing updates.

Implementation at the University Level

Parts of the True Commitment plan are, by design, skeletal – the PPRC, deans, president, board and I embraced a bold vision, and we always intended to broaden the conversation about the best path to achieve the vision. In reflecting on several recent conversations, the University Council, with changes to its charge, structure and membership, will become the implementation steering committee this summer. University Council is the only body on campus with representation from all stakeholder groups, including faculty, staff, students, alumni, trustees and administration, and the feedback during the past few weeks underscores the importance of empowering all stakeholders in the campus conversation.

President Clancy has appointed me to chair University Council; the senior vice provost for academic and faculty affairs will serve as vice chair. Pending approval by the appropriate bodies, we will increase faculty representation as well as adjust the allocation of faculty representation to account proportionally for the distribution of our faculty among the colleges. Each college will determine its own internal processes for selecting two nominees for every open faculty position on University Council. At the end of May, President Clancy, Faculty Senate President Scott Holmstrom, Faculty Senate Vice President Jennifer Airey and I will interview nominees for each open University Council position.

In addition to University Council, three university-level task forces will convene to develop detailed implementation plans and timelines: 1) the Professional College(s), led by one of the three deans; 2) University Studies, co-led by a PPRC member and a member of the Tulsa Curriculum Review Committee; and 3) the Graduate School, led by the dean of the Graduate School. The target size for each group is 10 to 15 members. Many volunteered for these task forces following my request during last week’s meetings. If you are interested in volunteering, please reach out to your dean or my assistant, Wendy Buss, by the end of this week.

To enhance communication during this time of rapid change, the chairs of the task forces, as well as the chairs of the PPRC, Tulsa Curriculum Review Committee, Staff Advisory Council, University Curriculum Committee and other relevant groups will serve on University Council.

Implementation at the College Level

I deeply appreciate the leadership from our college deans through these first days and weeks of response and planning. As President Clancy mentioned in his email last week, I met with the deans to discuss action plans for the programs that will sunset in the next several years. The deans are working with their department chairs and advisers to develop student-centered teach-out plans and are communicating directly with their students to answer questions and offer guidance. Faculty from affected departments will use Continuous Improvement Day to create detailed course plans to support the teach-out process. I want to assure everyone we will do everything in our power and apply additional resources, if necessary, to maintain the quality of our students’ academic experience in each program through the teach-out period.

One impetus for university-wide policies, particularly those pertaining to teaching loads, was to eliminate “side” and “handshake” deals in favor of standard policy with transparent ways to request, and be granted, deviation from the policy. Last week, each dean sent an email to their faculty to clarify how and when the university-wide teaching load policies will be implemented, including mechanisms for triggering exceptions and further refining the policies. I also asked the deans, looking toward 2020, to hypothetically apply the updated teaching load rules to their resident faculty to determine their course loads and identify college-specific and/or situation-specific questions that need to be resolved transparently, and in consultation with Deans’ Council, prior to implementation. This will help inform decisions regarding additional faculty resources for tenure-track lines as well as plan for the spring 2020 semester.

Dean Misra and Dean Sorem are leading their respective transitions toward divisions in A&S and ENS. The intent of the move toward divisions was not to negate disciplinary boundaries but, rather, to wisely share resources, faculty or otherwise, when possible, particularly in light of new guidelines on minimum and maximum class size. I understand there is great trepidation around divisions, and I asked the deans to develop college-specific committees to shape the timeline of the shift, the allocation of responsibilities between department and division and identify appropriate internal leadership to manage the change.

Budget Update

I am reviewing and finalizing the zero-based budget for next fiscal year. I appreciate the thought each department and division put into this new process, and I am confident the allocation of resources will support our institutional goals. As part of the review process, I hope to restore travel and entertainment expense lines and some tenure-track hiring through a process the deans developed and will pilot at the May board meeting. Trustees will consider the budget next month, and I will have further updates in subsequent notes.

Office Hours

I greatly value the productive conversations I’ve had with so many of you during these past few weeks. Innovative ideas are emerging that will propel us through these changes, ensuring the success of our students and the future of our university. I have blocked several hours per week as open office hours through most of the summer, and I encourage you to email wendy-buss@utulsa.edu to schedule a time to stop by my office and chat.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and EVP for Academic Affairs