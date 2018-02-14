10 Quotes to Inspire Interns

Students are no strangers to high-stress situations. The moment you step into the real world, it quickly becomes evident that life is going to have its highs and lows. Internships are no exception. Although internships provide students with a great way to learn and expand their knowledge within an industry, it’s not always going to be easy. Anything that is meant to teach you is going to require flexibility, growth, and stretching. It’s not always fun, but it is always beneficial.

We understand that there might be days when you question where you are, what you’re doing, and why you’re there. Here are 10 quotes we’ve put together to keep you inspired and motivated on the not-so-good days of your internship.

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.”

Steve Jobs

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Put your heart, mind, and soul into even your smallest acts. This is the secret of success.”

Swami Sivananda

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”

Robert Louis Stevenson

“Do not be embarrassed by your failures, learn from them and start again.”

Richard Branson

“Always remember, your focus determines your reality.”

George Lucas

“Persistence is very important. You should not give up unless you are forced to give up.”

Elon Musk

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any one thing.”

Abraham Lincoln

“Before success comes in any man’s life, he is sure to meet with much temporary defeat, and, perhaps, some failure. When defeat overtakes a man, the easiest and most logical thing to do is to quit. That is exactly what the majority of men do. More than five hundred of the most successful men this country has ever known told the author their greatest success came just one step beyond the point at which defeat had overtaken them.”