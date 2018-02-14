Why Interning is an Investment into Your Future

According to a 2017 survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, 87% of surveyed companies use internships to recruit college students for future employment. The advantages of internships can play a huge role in helping you learn what you want to do and even land you a position at an ideal company. Some students choose not to pursue internships because they are worried they’ll get stuck doing coffee runs or making copies the entire time, but this is rarely the case.

Internships are not just something to keep you busy during the summer; they are an investment into your future and here’s why.

Provides Insight

An internship can help students refine what they are seeking, offer insight about the type of industry that interests them, and give them the chance to see if it’s something they really want to do. An internship is not just for the company to learn about you, but for you to learn about the company. Instead of committing to a job you know nothing about, an internship allows for a “test trial” so to speak. It enables you to find the best place and fit for you.

Provides Experience

Interning gives you the chance to gain experience you wouldn’t have otherwise. It gives you the opportunity to get hands-on experience in a professional environment. The point of an internship is to gain real work experience. The goal is to learn more about the career you are interested in and the best way to do that is by doing actual work and gaining exposure to the company’s work environment.

Networking

Most students know the importance of networking. The more opportunities you have to network the more doors will open for you. Internships give you this opportunity. You have the chance to make connections with professionals, other interns, and mentors within the industry. Most companies host networking events for interns to give them the chance to make connections. Networking plays a huge role in finding job opportunities, acquire references, and build relationships with other professionals in the industry.

Resume

Enhancement

Companies take note on how much experience you have in a given industry. What turns the heads of the recruiters is the amount of time and experience you have exposed yourself to prior to applying. It shows your willingness to learn, your work ethic, and that you are serious about succeeding in the industry. It also gives recruiters confidence, which increases your chances of an offer. Remember that no internship or experience is wasted. If it can be put on your resume and add value to it, it contributes to the overall goal of determining your career path. It also helps to schedule an appointment with Career Services in order to know what is valuable to put on, take off and enhance your resume. Internships help build your resume, add to your experience, and position you for success.

Building Your Foundation

When it comes to launching into your career, having a solid foundation is key. Internships help contribute to that foundation. When you choose internships based on your career goals and interests, it helps equip you to take advantage of the right opportunities when they present themselves. Companies view internships as a recruitment tool and an extended interview. It’s common for companies to hire students after graduation as a result of a good internship experience with them. Internships allow you to show companies your knowledge, skill set, and work ethic. It’s a chance to put yourself ahead of the others and stay top of mind with companies you’re interested in working for after graduation. It’s never too soon to start building that foundation.