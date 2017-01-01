International Student Scholarships

The University of Tulsa offers the International Leadership Scholarship to well-qualified international applicants. This is a merit-based scholarship based on the student’s academic background as well as extracurricular and leadership experience.

The award is offered to selected freshmen applicants at the time of admission. Students must submit a completed application for admission with all the required supporting documents. No additional scholarship application is needed and all qualified applicants are automatically considered. Award values vary from $4,000 to $14,000 USD. The initial award is for one year and is renewable as long as the student maintains full-time enrollment and a 2.5 cumulative GPA at The University of Tulsa. Eligible students may renew up to three times for a total of four years of study. Early applicants are considered favorably.

If outside scholarships received, combined with TU scholarship funds, exceed the student’s basic charges of TU tuition and TU room and board we reserve the right to adjust your TU awarded funds.