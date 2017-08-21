Tuition, Fees, and Expenses

The following are estimated expenses in U.S. dollars for the 2017-2018 academic year:
UNDERGRADUATE TUITION AND FEES
Fall and Spring Tuition* – $40,484
International Fee – $360
Health Insurance – $1,512
Student Association Fee – $140
Total Tuition and Fees – $42,496
LIVING EXPENSES
Textbooks – $1,200
Housing (on-campus)** – $6,394
Food*** – $4,722
Community and Residence Hall Fees – $400
Personal Expenses – $3,460
Total Living Expenses – $16,176
Total Tuition, Fees, and Living Expenses – $58,672
There is a one-time Student Services fee of $485 for first-time enrollees.
* Estimate based on 12-18 credit hours per semester @ $1,453 per credit hour
** Housing estimate based on double room in William F. Fisher Hall plus fees – Cost is per student
*** Cost based on a university meal plan with 12 meals per week (plus $400 Dining and $50 Game Day Dollars)
Students who intend to take summer classes will need to have additional funds as follows:
Tuition: $1,453 per credit hour
International Fee: $100
Estimated living expenses: $1,900 per month
Students who will have family members accompanying them must show an additional $3,000 for a spouse and $1,500 for each dependent child.
Fall 2017 semester begins on August 21, 2017.
Click here for more information relating to money and expenses.
Richard Hojel Scholarship
The Richard C. Hojel scholarship is a full tuition scholarship to study petroleum engineering in our internationally recognized petroleum engineering program. It is available to all Mexican Students. All qualified applicants will be considered; there is no additional application form. The Hojel Award is a gift to the University of Tulsa by the Hojel and Meinig families in memory of Richard C. Hojel, a distinguished alumnus and generous friend of the university.
All necessary applications and forms can be found on this website. Please contact the Office of International Student Service at inst@utulsa.edu with any questions you may have regarding the application process.