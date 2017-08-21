Tuition, Fees, and Expenses

The following are estimated expenses in U.S. dollars for the 2017-2018 academic year:

UNDERGRADUATE TUITION AND FEES

Fall and Spring Tuition* – $40,484

International Fee – $360

Health Insurance – $1,512

Student Association Fee – $140

Total Tuition and Fees – $42,496

LIVING EXPENSES

Textbooks – $1,200

Housing (on-campus)** – $6,394

Food*** – $4,722

Community and Residence Hall Fees – $400

Personal Expenses – $3,460

Total Living Expenses – $16,176

Total Tuition, Fees, and Living Expenses – $58,672

There is a one-time Student Services fee of $485 for first-time enrollees.

* Estimate based on 12-18 credit hours per semester @ $1,453 per credit hour

** Housing estimate based on double room in William F. Fisher Hall plus fees – Cost is per student

*** Cost based on a university meal plan with 12 meals per week (plus $400 Dining and $50 Game Day Dollars)

Students who intend to take summer classes will need to have additional funds as follows:

Tuition: $1,453 per credit hour

International Fee: $100

Estimated living expenses: $1,900 per month

Students who will have family members accompanying them must show an additional $3,000 for a spouse and $1,500 for each dependent child.

Fall 2017 semester begins on August 21, 2017.

Richard Hojel Scholarship

The Richard C. Hojel scholarship is a full tuition scholarship to study petroleum engineering in our internationally recognized petroleum engineering program. It is available to all Mexican Students. All qualified applicants will be considered; there is no additional application form. The Hojel Award is a gift to the University of Tulsa by the Hojel and Meinig families in memory of Richard C. Hojel, a distinguished alumnus and generous friend of the university.

All necessary applications and forms can be found on this website. Please contact the Office of International Student Service at inst@utulsa.edu with any questions you may have regarding the application process.