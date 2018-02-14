4 Internship Benefits for Business

Internship programs provide benefits not only for the student, but are valuable for any corporation no matter the size or industry. As a company, you get the chance to take a closer look at potential hires and a new perspective on company projects and problems. For any company considering whether they should implement an internship or not, let’s go over the top benefits for a business with an active internship program.

Future Employees

The most obvious is finding future new-hires for the company. Internship programs are one of the best recruiting tools for businesses and can help find future employees you might otherwise miss. Setting up internship programs can reduce company resources used to recruit and help you find the best and brightest talent that is interested in your industry.

This Is a Test

Remember, students apply for internships because they are looking for a job. An internship gives you, the company, the chance to see the capabilities of each student. Think of it as a three-month interview that gives insight into their work ethic, creativity, and how they would solve company problems. You are able to evaluate their potential as a full-time hire. You can see how they interact with the current team and if they are a good fit within the company culture. It gives you a more accurate assessment of future candidates.

A Fresh Perspective

As we mentioned before, internship programs give you the chance to observe students in action first hand. Along with additional manpower, you receive a fresh perspective on issues, projects, and a batch of new ideas that can be applied to the organization. These interns have the potential to enhance the productivity of your company. It’s true that these students are here to learn from you, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn from them.

Support Students

By setting up an internship program, it not only supports students, but higher education. These students are able to gain experience, skills, network, add to their resume, and learn more about the industry that intersts them. Studies shown that 67% of students want more internships and professional experience. Be a part of helping them build a solid foundation to launch a career.