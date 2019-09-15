TUniverse: The Human Connection – Playing with Music (Part 2)

In this episode, Sean Latham, the Director for the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, keeps the music conversation going with Katie Moulton, a Tulsa Artist Fellowship Fellow and writer, editor and music critic. Moulton’s understanding of not only music criticism, but also musical structure, fuels a conversation about how artist and listerns can play with music. After all, we “read” a book and “paint” a picture, but “play” music. Why is that? Find out our thoughts in this engaging episode!

