TUniverse: The Human Connection – Playing with Music (Part 2)
In this episode, Sean Latham, the Director for the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, keeps the music conversation going with Katie Moulton, a Tulsa Artist Fellowship Fellow and writer, editor and music critic. Moulton’s understanding of not only music criticism, but also musical structure, fuels a conversation about how artist and listerns can play with music. After all, we “read” a book and “paint” a picture, but “play” music. Why is that? Find out our thoughts in this engaging episode!
Links:
https://humanities.utulsa.edu/
https://faculty.utulsa.edu/faculty/sean-latham/