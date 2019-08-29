TUniverse, The Human Connection 1 – Playing with Music

In this episode, Sean Latham, the Director for the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, kicks off the Human Connection series by bringing in Layne Farmen for a conversation about how music production and lyric writing are “playful” Farmen uses his expertise in musical performance and breadth of musical knowledge to engage in a conversation covering everything from bluegrass music to Kanye West, and together the two share a conversation that begins to chisel away at the meaning of play: Why is it important? What does it say about humanity? And, above all else, why does it make us human?

