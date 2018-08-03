Leadership by design

Introduced in 2017, JumpstartTU took a contingent of incoming first-year students to Panama to learn about biodiversity, global trade and world consumption. During the trip, students discussed what to expect in university life and had the chance to develop new friendships prior to beginning their classes in the fall.

During their stay in Panama, some students worked with Wetlands International to learn how water reservoirs should be maintained. They listened to community leaders including Vice Mayor Raisa Banfield who explained how Panama works to maintain water reservoirs, grow commercial trade and protect residents. The students also worked with residents to clear water canals of overgrown vegetation to help prevent future flooding. When asked about the benefits of this program for incoming students, Kyla Sloan, a graduate student working toward her master’s degree in speech-language pathology, said, “What I saw from JumpstartTU bolstered my already high hopes for the growth and the intellectual capacity I expect to see from this incoming class.”

“Watching the students transition to college-level learning while studying abroad was incredibly rewarding for me after working with the students for over a year during the admission process to TU. Their field experiences provided opportunities to examine critical global challenges at a micro level and exposed the students to interdisciplinary group work. The students developed meaningful friendships quickly and grew more and more excited about their upcoming college transition each day.”

– Casey Reed, Dean of Admission

“Jumpstart TU created quality connections with other students and faculty in just a little over a week that could have otherwise taken years. Getting the opportunity to meet and grow closer to the faculty on the trip not only helped me to feel more comfortable at the university once I returned but also has been advantageous when looking for people to turn to for questions or assistance. The coolest part about the group of students who went on the trip was the diversity. It felt like almost every major available had at least one representative in the group, which was really cool coming into the first few weeks of TU with a really good chance of having someone you know and have memories with in each of your classes.”

– Roman Bandy, Freshman