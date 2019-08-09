Linda Nichols named dean of TU’s Collins College of Business

Linda Nichols has been appointed dean of TU’s Collins College of Business. Nichols is director of the School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce and the A. Charles Funai Professor of Energy and Accounting. She succeeds Larry Wofford, who stepped down in May, and her term as dean is effective immediately.

Nichols earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and her doctorate from Louisiana State University. She is a CPA and worked in the energy sector before moving into academia. She held the position of Ernst and Young Professor and director of accounting programs at Texas Tech University, where she was employed for more than 21 years.

A respected TU faculty member, Nichols led the reinvention of our MBA program after joining Collins College as associate dean, director of Graduate Business Programs and Collins Professor of Accounting in 2011. She has served as director of the School of Energy since 2018 and has been at the forefront of online education at TU. In the past decade, Nichols has provided industry training in 20 countries across five continents.

“Linda’s strong leadership and professional acumen will prove invaluable as the college pursues opportunities to enhance its culture of student success and bolster partnerships in the Tulsa business community,” said Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Janet Levit. “I look forward to working with her as we continue to advance academics across our university and elevate Collins College of Business to even greater heights.”