Looking Back in Thanks and Forward to Continuous Improvement

November 9, 2018

Dear colleagues,

This will be my final message before our Thanksgiving break, and I want to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to our staff and faculty. Despite facing significant challenges this year, you have demonstrated steadfast commitment to our students in countless ways. In particular, I want to thank those who stepped up to fill critical roles on the following committees:

I am grateful for all of the extra time the members are devoting to these initiatives and for your dedication to enhancing our shared governance and continuous improvement activities.



Safe and Inclusive Campus

I was honored to deliver remarks at the campus PRIDE month kickoff event earlier this week, reminding students of our promise to create and maintain a safe and inclusive environment for all. This event assumed even more significance for me given the president’s recent proposed regulations that would greatly diminish LGBTQ rights. I wanted to share with our broader community a few of my words from that evening:

TU values every student for who they are and who they want to become. Everyone is unique. Everyone has a unique gift to share. Everyone deserves respect. … TU proudly recognizes all genders and identities and will work to fulfill the needs of our entire student body. … We want you to know that TU supports you if you are gay, straight, bisexual, lesbian, transitioning and anywhere in between. You are not alone. We do not tolerate hate, prejudice or separation. Instead we embrace peace, empathy and unity. Regardless of what happens outside our campus, TU derives strength from its diversity and its humanity.



Continuous Improvement Day

To support our ongoing efforts, we have scheduled our semiannual Continuous Improvement Day (CID) on Dec. 19. Faculty will spend the day reviewing learning outcomes for undergraduate and graduate degree programs to evaluate student success measurements. My expectation is that all faculty members will participate in this important exercise. Feedback from the spring CID was overwhelmingly positive, and each college created a series of action items that resulted in tangible ways to further bolster student success.



Budget Meetings

As I mentioned in a previous email, we are engaged in a modified, zero-based budget process. In visiting with the Faculty Development Seminar last week, it became clear that a few “Budget 101” sessions might be useful as faculty engage more actively in building parts of the budget “from the ground up.” With the Thanksgiving holiday almost upon us, and a Dec. 15 deadline for departmental and collegiate budget submissions, I thought it might be useful to hold a few optional sessions for anyone interested in learning more about the basics of TU’s budget. The sessions all will take place in the Holmes Board Room and are scheduled for: Nov. 14, 3-4 p.m.; Nov. 15, 4-5 p.m.; and Nov. 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and EVP