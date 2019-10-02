Most Marketable Skills for Cybersecurity

Technologist Talk covers which skills are most marketable for IT candidates interested in today’s most in-demand market: cybersecurity. Guest expert and CompTIA CEO Todd Thibodeaux make the case that soft business skills—such as researching, writing, teaching, learning and collaborating—are what set candidates apart from the cybersecurity crowd in the eyes of employers.

Technologist Talk

E15: Why Employers Seeking Cybersecurity Talent Look First for Soft Business Skills

“[A talent for teaching matters in a cybersecurity career because] it’s about passing down the knowledge, sharing what you know, the value of analogy, and story, and examples. Being able to teach in a way that you wouldn’t think is teaching, but it is because you’re looking at that other person’s perspective, and you’re not only thinking about what is it that they should know, but how they can best consume it… In cybersecurity, that’s especially true when talking about complex issues and timely and sensitive things. You have to be clear and concise in your communication.”

– Todd Thibodeaux, President and CEO, CompTIA