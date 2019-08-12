New Academic Year, New IT Leadership

Information Technology (IT) at the University of Tulsa is truly foundational, impacting the impression and experience of all that traverse our beautiful and enriching campus.

As the University of Tulsa’s new Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, I’ve spent my first thirty days on a TU listening tour, meeting with campus constituents, assessing our current technology landscape, analyzing our historical support presence, and collecting feedback on interactions, ideas and issues. Now the compilation begins, which will result in the development of a vision outlining where we need to be and the strategic roadmap that will get us there. End goal? The re-introduction of a stronger IT unit, poised and ready to partner with our faculty, students, staff and guests. This is coming soon and will be well-communicated.

What do I know now? Here is what I know. Your TU Information Technology team will:

Be gracious, helpful, supportive and kind;

Learn the University of Tulsa, its people, its needs, its wants;

Embrace and learn campus technologies, embodying ‘expert-level’ engagement toward each unique solution and system;

Investigate what’s outside of TU – (1) what are our strive to emulate partners doing? (2) who are the experts and what are they forecasting? (3) how can we not only improve but lead in our respective areas of expertise?

Study the TU Mission, Strategic Plan, Commitment and ensure that our work embodies and exemplifies the over-arching goals of the University in all that we do.

Each month I will share progress we’ve made, roadblocks we’ve encountered, integrations we’ve built and everything in between. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me directly at paige-francis@utulsa.edu.

To all I’ve met on the University of Tulsa campus, thank you for the warm welcome. For those I’ve yet to meet, I can’t wait to learn how we in Information Technology can best support you. This is only the beginning of our IT transformation journey and I’m excited to see what the future holds.

Have a wonderful semester start,

Paige Francis

Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer