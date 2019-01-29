New Business Dean and Matriculation

August 1, 2018

Dear colleagues:

I am pleased to announce that Larry Wofford, Davis D. Bovaird Chair of Entrepreneurial Studies, begins his appointment as dean of the Collins College of Business today. He will serve for up to two years. Larry is taking over the helm of the college from Gale Sullenberger, who is stepping down after 19 years as dean. We are grateful for his years of service and dedication.

As a respected faculty member, Larry helped launch the college’s entrepreneurship programs and served as chair of the Department of Management and Marketing for the past three years. His extensive professional experience and tenure will prove invaluable as we further embrace a culture of innovation.

Strong leadership at the dean and department head level is critical as TU prepares additional materials for the Higher Learning Commission, and Larry brings significant expertise to the accreditation process for both the university and the college. He and other deans and vice presidents will be attending Matriculation at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Reynolds Center. I encourage you to join them as we officially welcome 800 freshmen to campus. It’s a powerful experience and a tangible way for us to demonstrate our commitment to students and their families.

I would like to close by thanking each of you for your hard work this summer, specifically around creating a culture of self-reflection where we systematically ask ourselves how we can further uphold the commitment we make to our students. I will not be holding office hours until after mid-August in order to accommodate time-sensitive priorities, however, I appreciate you sharing your thoughts as we ready ourselves for a new academic year filled with promise. I look forward to creating the best possible environment in which our students can thrive.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs