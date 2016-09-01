New TU Law tuition program increases affordability

The University of Tulsa College of Law, a Top 100 private law school, announces the Access to Legal Education Tuition providing a high-quality legal education at $24,600 per year for full-time juris doctor students beginning in 2017. The Access to Legal Education Tuition makes TU Law one of the most affordable Top 100 private law schools and very competitive with many of the nation’s top-tier public law schools.

“The Access to Legal Education Tuition responds to the need to offer law students an outstanding and affordable legal education at a selective, Top 100 private law school. By reducing student debt, TU Law graduates will be better positioned to launch fulfilling legal careers in large or small firms, government, solo or rural practices and public interest work with underserved communities,” said Lyn Entzeroth, Dean and Dean John Rogers Endowed Chair at TU College of Law. “TU Law’s placement of students in JD and JD-preferred jobs was most recently ranked 26th in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. The new tuition will further strengthen students’ professional options.”

A leader in energy and natural resources law and Native American law, TU offers a curriculum that prepares students for success in a wide range of legal careers. Its expansive experiential learning program includes legal clinics in immigration law, community advocacy and solo practice, which provide crucial training and opportunities to enable students to meet the demands of the legal profession in the 21st century.

TU Law offers spring, summer and fall starts.

For more information, please visit law.utulsa.edu/tuition2017.