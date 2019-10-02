October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month, and to celebrate, the IT Security Team has a variety of Cyber Security events planned for each week.

Week 1: IT Security will be hosting an online Cyber Security Lunch and Learn about “IT Security: What do we do?” on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Week 2: Each day of the week, we will post short videos about passwords and password security on the new IT Security Website.

Week 3: On Thursday, we will be posting a video of a cyber-attacker targeting the University of Tulsa, where you can watch the steps they do to get into our stuff.

Week 4: The campus community is invited to participate in a Cyber Security Awareness Game, where each day participants will act like hackers and find clues spread around the campus.

Week 5: On Thursday at 2:00, we will have a Cyber Security Meeting open to all University employees, with a panel of security professionals ready to answer your questions about Cyber Security.

If you would like to participate in the Cyber Security Awareness Month Events, please email us at cyber@utulsa.edu. All employees are welcome and encouraged to participate!