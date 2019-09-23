Go to The University of Tulsa. Homepage > Universal Design > People-First Language

People-First Language

  • Person with a disability
    Instead Of
    Disabled person, Retarded person, Handicapped person
  • Person who is blind, has blindness, Person with visual impairment
    Instead Of
    Blind person, The blind, Suffers blindness
  • Person with hearing loss
    Instead Of
    Deaf person, The deaf
  • Person with Autism Spectrum Disorder
    Instead of
    Autistic person
  • Person who uses a wheelchair
    Instead of
    Person confined to a wheelchair, Wheelchair-bound
  • Person with a physical disability, Person who uses a cane
    Instead of
    Crippled, lame
  • Person who is unable to speak
    Instead of
    Dumb, mute
  • Person with an addiction
    Instead of
    Addict