People-First Language
- Person with a disability
Instead Of
Disabled person, Retarded person, Handicapped person
- Person who is blind, has blindness, Person with visual impairment
Instead Of
Blind person, The blind, Suffers blindness
- Person with hearing loss
Instead Of
Deaf person, The deaf
- Person with Autism Spectrum Disorder
Instead of
Autistic person
- Person who uses a wheelchair
Instead of
Person confined to a wheelchair, Wheelchair-bound
- Person with a physical disability, Person who uses a cane
Instead of
Crippled, lame
- Person who is unable to speak
Instead of
Dumb, mute
- Person with an addiction
Instead of
Addict