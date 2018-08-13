Princeton Review survey lists TU among the best in the nation

The University of Tulsa has been listed as one of the 384 outstanding colleges in the nation by an annual Princeton Review survey. TU’s recognition in the 2019 edition of the Princeton Review College Guide also includes designation as a “Best Regional College” in the western region.

The publication is used widely by students and parents during the college decision process and features the survey results of 138,000 students nationwide. Students were asked to rate their schools on admission-related topics such as accessibility of professors, student services, campus culture, student life and academic programs.

TU is regularly included in the Princeton Review guide for additional distinctions including top law school, computer gaming program, green campus, university that “pays you back” and outstanding institution of higher learning.

“Our consistent presence in the Princeton Review reflects our commitment to quality of life for students as they develop their professional potential and embark on a phase of self-discovery,” said Earl Johnson, vice president for enrollment and student services.

