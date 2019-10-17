Tulsa Transfer project embraces TU transfer students

Transferring from a community college to a four-year institution can be difficult, but The University of Tulsa specializes in helping students adjust to a university environment.

On average, transfer students lose 13 credit hours through the transition from a community college to a university, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

A national organization, the John N. Gardner Institute, has partnered with the Schusterman Foundation in Tulsa along with our local partners including Tulsa Community College (TCC), Langston University, Northeastern State University, Oklahoma State University and Rogers State University to initiate the Tulsa Transfer Project.

TU joined the project and formed a team to conduct a self-study of our campus and develop a commitment strategy, that helps students feel accepted, engaged, empowered and set on a path to self-discovery.

The team consisted of 39 committee members that range from TU administration and faculty to staff and transfer students. Thirty-four individuals are working on committees this year to implement the recommendations that came from the self-study.

A smoother transition to TU

TU and other local universities are collaborating with TCC to support students who transfer from TCC to any four-year institution.

“We are working to improve the process from TCC to TU by helping students at TCC enroll in the classes that would transfer to TU, so there are less wasted hours,” said Robin Ploeger, Dean of Oxley College of Health Sciences and liaison to the Gardner Institute.

Luis Juarez, a senior studying chemical engineering, explains that his experience of transferring from TCC to TU was a stressful process. “The main reasons were due to the transferring of credits and scheduling of classes. Not all credits are transferable, and some classes I had to repeat,” he explained. “I am happy TU is taking action in making the transfer process easier. It will definitely benefit incoming students.”

With more than 80 transfer students in total at TU, the Gardner Institute project is helping to make the process of transferring from a community college or other university less of a hassle.

Recommendations and Implementation

A self-study was conducted by the committee members to determine what TU is doing well and what needs to be improved. Ploeger said the results were encouraging.

“The transfer students feel like they are getting great support from faculty, they feel welcomed at TU,” she explained. “But we have areas that we can improve.”

Recommendations proposed to the TU committee include developing a transfer philosophy statement; a coordinated recruiting plan with TCC; a new transfer student orientation; a system for transfer credit evaluations that are timely, fair and equitable for students.

Other recommendations are to provide an easy and accurate identification system of transfer students and their demographic information, developing a plan to assess transfer student academic performance and developing an assessment plan for transfer student academic success.

“Interested transfer students can simply reach out to the Office of Admission to discuss next steps,” said Kelsey Dowdell-Hubble, director of transfer admission at TU. “I am happy to assist students in navigating the application and transfer process. A great way to learn about the TU experience is to visit campus.”

TU Office of Admissions is hosting TCC students on campus on Friday, October 25 to explore TU for themselves. The event is for National Transfer Week in coordination with the Gardner Institute. Admissions also offers individual campus visits Monday through Saturday.

If you are interested in transferring to TU apply now.