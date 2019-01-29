Continuous Improvement, Education Accreditation and Open Office Hours

May 18, 2018

Dear TU Colleagues,

I have attended over 35 hooding ceremonies at the College of Law. As the bagpipes start playing, I swell with emotion, celebrating the trajectories that our students have successfully navigated and sharing in their anticipation as they commence their next chapter. I was especially impressed by the remarks by our law graduates at their May 4th hooding ceremony. The president of the Student Bar Association highlighted the stories of three classmates: a DACA student who succeeded through the Immigrant Rights Project’s work in bringing her mother (in attendance at the ceremony) back to the United States, a Marine Corps veteran who had served four tours, and a student who had single-handedly contributed 500 hours of community service. The College of Law’s valedictorian used the board games she and her classmates would play as a metaphor for the public role of lawyer as guardians of our collective interest.

These stories of empowerment, engagement, acceptance and self-discovery punctuated this year’s commencement, reminding us that incredible young adults are trusting us to help them write their futures. Our job is that of transforming lives. Upholding the TU commitment is a priority of the provost’s office. I know it is yours too.



Continuous Improvement

As we engage in our important work, we want to maintain the habits of self-analysis and continuous improvement. In that spirit, I want to thank our faculty for participating in our first Continuous Improvement Day on May 9. Across campus, faculty members met to review the learning objectives of their programs (PLOs), taking an in-depth look at one or more of the PLOs and identifying steps and strategies for improvement. Notes from these conversations are coming in now, and I look forward to reviewing the feedback and suggestions produced by this effort. The Continuous Improvement Day will become a regular feature of our calendar, taking place each semester on the day after final grades are submitted. Within the next few weeks, the Office of Continuous Improvement will compile your thoughts and suggestions, present them to the collegiate academic assessment committees and the university assessment committee, and identify any institution-wide issues or concerns that may need to be addressed beyond our existing committee structure.



Education Accreditation

Last week TU reached a milestone in our work to regain accreditation of our teacher preparation program. Representatives from the Oklahoma Office of Educational Quality and Accountability (OEQA) visited campus to review our progress, and we expect to see their report in mid-July. If reviewers are satisfied with our progress, we will be approved to reapply for reaccreditation and begin readmitting students to our teacher preparation program as early as this fall. Reviewers would then return next spring, and we could regain accreditation as early as fall 2019. The work of the Department of Education during this past year is an example of how faculty galvanized to build systems to propel, and measure, continuous improvement. I want to thank Elizabeth Smith, assistant professor of education and department chair, and our faculty in the Department of Education, for their thorough work to begin restoring our accreditation standing.



Open Office Hours

In closing, I also am happy to announce that I will have open office hours from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, beginning May 22. Please feel free to drop by with questions or ideas to share or simply to say hello.

Thank you for everything you do to keep our TU story going strong. I hope that your summer is off to a wonderful start.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and EVP for Academic Affairs