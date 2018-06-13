Provost’s Program Review Committee at TU

The purpose of the Provost’s Program Review Committee is to ensure that The University of Tulsa’s academic programs enhance student learning and align with TU’s strategic priorities. This standing committee is tasked with evaluating all academic programs in all colleges at TU across a number of dimensions, including their contribution to the university’s core mission, their trajectory and their financial sustainability. Deans of colleges with programs under evaluation will be given the opportunity to provide meaningful input. The committee will make recommendations to the provost about the allocation of TU’s resources across existing and future programs as well as propose policy for the ongoing evaluation of academic programs.

The Provost’s Program Review Committee is composed of 10 faculty representatives drawn from each college (three from the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences, three from Kendall College of Arts and Sciences, two from Collins College of Business, one from Oxley College of Health Sciences and one from the College of Law), one dean, the president of the TU Faculty Senate, the provost (ex officio), the executive vice president and treasurer (ex officio) and the vice president of the TU Faculty Senate (ex officio). Other deans, administrators, students and/or alumni may be invited to participate ex officio as needed.

As part of shared governance, each college will nominate at least two candidates for each of its allotted representative positions on the committee. The deans will select candidates after soliciting nominees from the faculty in their respective colleges. The Deans’ Council will nominate two candidates from among its ranks. Candidates should be forward-thinking and collaborative. Candidates will be interviewed and selected by a committee consisting of the president, provost and president of the TU Faculty Senate.

Faculty representatives to the committee serve three‐year terms with the exception of the first cohort when, for colleges with more than one representative on the committee, staggered one‐, two‐ and three‐year terms will be established by lot. Terms of the committee members run from July 1 through June 30. When a faculty vacancy occurs, the respective dean will nominate two faculty for each vacancy. When a decanal vacancy occurs, the Deans’ Council will nominate two deans for each vacancy. The nominees will be interviewed annually in May and June. There is no limit on the number of terms a faculty member or dean may serve, but returning members must be re‐nominated. This is a year‐round working committee.

Current Provost’s Program Review Committee Members (appointed June 2018)

Oxley College of Health Sciences

Suzanne Thompson Stanton

Kendall College of Arts & Sciences

Teresa Valero

Miriam Belmaker

John McNulty

Collins College of Business

Tracy Manly

Mike Troilo

College of Engineering & Natural Sciences

John Henshaw

Michael Keller

John Hale

College of Law

Elizabeth McCormick

Deans’ Council

Robin Ploeger

Faculty Senate

Stephen Galoob

Dan Crunkleton, ex officio

Senior Administration

Kevan Buck, ex officio

Janet Levit, ex officio