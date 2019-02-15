Read to the End

November 2, 2018

Dear colleagues,

This weekend, TU celebrates one of our oldest annual traditions as we welcome alumni and friends for Homecoming. Join us tonight at 7:30 on Dietler Commons for the bonfire and pep rally. We will honor this year’s Distinguished Alumni, J. Paschal Twyman honoree, Ms. Homecoming, Top 10 Freshmen, Top 10 Seniors and Homecoming court. Then, we will light the bonfire and launch the fireworks. Tomorrow, our football team faces off against UConn at 6 p.m. Several of the colleges and our Alumni Association will host tailgate tents beforehand, so come out to Chapman Commons and support our TU community!

Today also wraps up our 2018 United Way campaign, and we are close to making our goal. You can still make donations to the campaign through the end of the day by returning your contribution slip to HR or online. The online silent auction will remain open until 5 p.m.

Finally, we are approaching the season of giving thanks. As a thank you for all that you do for our university and our students, I am happy to announce that we will extend the Thanksgiving holiday to include Wednesday, Nov. 21, for all nonessential employees. Campus will reopen Nov. 26. This extra day off was proposed by the Staff Advisory Council, which is working on ways to reward staff members for their dedication to our students, and wholeheartedly endorsed by administrators. I hope this will give you more time to spend in celebration with family and friends.

Sincerely,

Gerry