Shark Tank competition awards faculty research grants

The University of Tulsa Shark Tank Kick-Start program recently awarded $35,000 in project grants to assistant professors to create or further research academic projects ranging from LED technology to elementary education.

This year’s grantees are:

Peifen Zhu PhD

Assistant Professor of Physics and Engineering Physics

College of Engineering and Natural Sciences

Department of Physics

Project title: 3D Printed Organic/Inorganic Halide Perovskite White Light-Emitting Diodes

Sandeep Kuttal PhD

Assistant Professor of Computer Science

College of Engineering and Natural Sciences

Department of Computer Science

Project title: Developing Intelligent Pair-Programing Agents to Facilitate Programing

Jyoti Iyer PhD

Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry

College of Engineering and Natural Sciences

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry

Project title: Generation and Characterization of C. elegans model of Primary Microcephaly using CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing

Helen Douglass PhD

Assistant Professor of Education

College of Arts and Sciences

Department of Urban Education

Project title: “Making” Inclusive and Equitable Elementary Teachers: an Innovative Approach to Teacher Training and the Marker Movement

Nagu Daraboina PhD

Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering

College of Engineering and Natural Sciences

Russell School of Chemical Engineering

Project title: Developing Hydrate Based Technology for Produced Water Desalination Treatment

Maria Carreon PhD

Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering

College of Engineering and Natural Sciences

Russell School of Chemical Engineering

Project title: Plasma Synthesis of Graphene from Pectin-rich Biomass

Alireza Golmohammadi PhD

Assistant Professor of Marketing

College of Business

Department of Management and Marketing

Project title: Social Media and Firm Performance: A Study on Firm Communication on Twitter

To secure the grant, each faculty member completed an application and was selected to give a live pitch to the ‘sharks’ including:

Dr. Robin Ploeger — Dean of the Oxley College of Health Sciences

Dr. Kalpana Misra — Dean of the Kendall College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Larry Wofford — Dean of the Collins College of Business

Dr. Vickie Limas — Associate Dean of the College of Law

Dr. Janet Haggerty — Dean of the Graduate School

The event was moderated by TU President Dr. Gerard Clancy.

Congratulations to the award recipients for surviving the shark tank!