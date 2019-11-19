Sophomore Housing Experience (SOHO) living-learning community hosted in Fisher West Suites, creates a living environment that fosters a deeper dive in areas that interest you as you embark on your second year through service-learning engagement in the community, professional development opportunities, leadership development, and civic engagement. Residents will continue to grow as top TU leaders by working on a project in the greater Tulsa area that will allow them to apply their growing leadership skills with hands-on opportunities.

Highlights include : monthly dinner discussions, develop community programs & standards with staff as budding leaders, life and career planning sessions, developing a resume, become familiar with the

interview process, find local internships or volunteerism positions, learn how to network, work on service-learning projects, and join life-long co-curriculars clubs.

Advisor: