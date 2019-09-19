Go to The University of Tulsa. Homepage > Universal Design > Strategies for Supporting Students with Autism Spectrum Disorders

Strategies for Supporting Students with Autism Spectrum Disorders

  • Use direct, clear, and concrete language/instructions when possible.
  • Be friendly and engaging—don’t avoid communicating with the student, but allow e-mailing to communicate if needed.
  • Prepare class or group for anything “new” or changes to the routine through announcements, e-mails, etc. ahead of time.
  • Provide instructions/study guides in writing and allow recording lectures and computer use for writing exams/assignments/notes.
  • Allow fidgets, spinners, doodling or other items that transfer nervous energy.
  • Use inclusive design: deliver and assess knowledge using multiple methods (e.g., lectures, PowerPoints, essays, journals, charts, guest speakers, peer reviews, etc.). Video record your lectures and enable students to participate remotely.
  • Minimize distracting stimuli: close doors and windows to limit outside noises.
  • Keep conversations short and focus on the objective; avoid focusing on emotions or questions that rely on self-awareness.
  • Give warnings when an activity is about to end.
  • Allow ample time for a response before repeating yourself.
  • Offer flexibility with assignments that require public speaking, group work, or very social activities.