Strategies for Supporting Students with Autism Spectrum Disorders
- Use direct, clear, and concrete language/instructions when possible.
- Be friendly and engaging—don’t avoid communicating with the student, but allow e-mailing to communicate if needed.
- Prepare class or group for anything “new” or changes to the routine through announcements, e-mails, etc. ahead of time.
- Provide instructions/study guides in writing and allow recording lectures and computer use for writing exams/assignments/notes.
- Allow fidgets, spinners, doodling or other items that transfer nervous energy.
- Use inclusive design: deliver and assess knowledge using multiple methods (e.g., lectures, PowerPoints, essays, journals, charts, guest speakers, peer reviews, etc.). Video record your lectures and enable students to participate remotely.
- Minimize distracting stimuli: close doors and windows to limit outside noises.
- Keep conversations short and focus on the objective; avoid focusing on emotions or questions that rely on self-awareness.
- Give warnings when an activity is about to end.
- Allow ample time for a response before repeating yourself.
- Offer flexibility with assignments that require public speaking, group work, or very social activities.