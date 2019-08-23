Center for Student Academic Success Workshops

TU’s Center for Student Academic Success provides a number of workshops each semester related to study skills, test-taking strategies and preparation, stress management, test anxiety, job search skills, presentation preparation, general anxiety, etc. Workshops are free and open to any student. Plus, many instructors give extra credit for attending the workshops and attendance verification slips are available at the sessions.

No pre-registration is required. Check out the workshop lineup for fall 2019.

Sept. 4, 12:10 -12:50 p.m., Hardesty Hall, room 1100

Presented TU Professor of Mathematics Amy Schachle, this workshop will include discussion of study skills specifically for learning math, including effective use of class time, WebAssign, online tools, and tutoring.

Sept. 11,12:10 -12:50 p.m., Hardesty Hall, room 1100

Presented by Joey Oneal, associate director of student success, learn how to get involved on campus, which can actually increase GPAs and improve motivation.

Sept.18, 12:10 – 12:50 p.m., Hardesty Hall, room 1100

Presented by Kirsten Robertson, staff counselor-outreach specialist, this workshop enables students to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health issues and learn how to help someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Sept. 25, 12:10 -12:50 p.m. and Sept. 27, 2 – 2:50 p.m., Hardesty Hall, room 1100

For students who are plagued with questions like: “How do I work more efficiently? How do I get more sleep? How do I prepare better for exams?” come get tips on how to perform better and get more done with less stress.

Oct. 3, 10 -10:50 a.m., Hardesty Hall, room 1100

Most students have responsibilities like family, a job or campus activities added to the daily academic schedule. The competing demands can detract from academic success. Get tips to find balance and lead a successful (vs. stressful) lifestyle.

Oct. 9, 12:10 -12:50 p.m., Hardesty Hall, room 1100

Presented TU Professor of Mathematics Amy Schachle, this workshop explores strategies on how to bounce back after a tough exam.

Oct.16, 12:10 -12:50 p.m., Hardesty Hall, room 1100

Presented by Leonelle Thompson, assistant dean and director for business career development, come learn the ins-and-outs of resume building and how to make yours stand out from the crowd.

Oct. 23, 12:10 -12:50 p.m., Hardesty Hall, room 1100

Presented by Leonelle Thompson, assistant dean and director for business career development, learn tips for effective networking (it’s not just for smooth talkers) and tools to help you succeed in creating professional connections.

Oct. 30,12:10 -12:50 p.m., Hardesty Hall, room 1100

College students deal with stress every day, both high levels and low levels. Learn how to identify symptoms of stress early and techniques to reduce stress before it becomes unmanageable.

Nov. 6, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m., Hardesty Hall, room 1100

Insomnia is a common problem among college students, and the physiological process of sleep impacts much of your life. Learn strategies to help you fall asleep and stay asleep, which sleeping apps can be helpful, and how to use sleep to positively impact your academic performance.

Nov. 13, 12:10 -12:50 p.m. and Nov. 15, 2 – 2:50 p.m., Hardesty Hall, room 1100

Test anxiety is worry or fear that occurs before or during testing situations. While most students feel some level of anxiety when taking exams, learning how to keep your anxiety at bay is important. Our workshop can help you learn techniques to conquer your test anxiety and better prepare to ace your final exams.