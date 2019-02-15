Student Support and Success

October 5, 2018

Dear colleagues,

Recruitment for the class of 2023 is in full swing, and the work of our admissions counselors can be amplified by our greatest advocates: TU faculty and staff. We all serve as ambassadors when interacting with prospective students. Ourwebsite and social media channels feature hundreds of stories about the research, social justice work, co-curricular activities and other initiatives that define the TU experience. Please share these with your network, especially now, as high school students and their families begin focusing on the college application process.

An Accessible, Affordable TU

TU has joined the Tulsa Transfer Project, which will ease the transition for students from Tulsa Community College. These students are critical to meeting our enrollment objectives and raising the percentage of Tulsans with bachelor’s degrees who are prepared to fill critical jobs in our city. The John N. Gardner Institute for Excellence in Undergraduate Education, sponsored locally by the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, will provide the framework for the project, including a self-assessment by each school followed by collaboration to improve the transfer experience.

Early Alert Service

I recently reminded our students that we have no scheduled breaks until Thanksgiving and to ensure they are practicing good self-care to avoid burnout. I also encourage you to pay close attention to the wellbeing of our students. Faculty are among the first to notice concerning behavior such as low test scores, missing assignments or skipped classes. We’ve implemented the Early Alert service through our Center for Student Academic Support to offer individualized support plans in the event they are struggling. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, please enlist the help of our CSAS staff through WebAdvisor.

Student Veterans Success Center

Last month, we opened the Cal McKee Student Veterans Success Center in McClure Hall. TU has a dedicated team ready to assist this important segment of our student population. The center encompasses a network of services from recruiting and enrollment to student support and career services. This program was made possible by the generous support of alumnus Tommy Russell, who provided a $5 million endowment to ensure we continue to meet these needs. Research shows that student veterans make a university stronger because they have high grade-point averages, graduation rates and job placements. As someone who served our nation, I can proudly say the TU community is lucky to have so many veterans – students, alumni, faculty and staff – among our ranks.

Sincerely,

Gerard P. Clancy, M.D.

President