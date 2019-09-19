The University of Tulsa Student Health and Wellness Fair

Oct. 7

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Student Union Great Hall

What is the TU Student Health and Wellness Fair?

This event brings together students and campus health and wellness services to promote mental and physical health and student well-being at TU.

The goals of the Student Health and Wellness Fair are to:

Provide tools and tips for improving mental and physical health;

Introduce students to the variety of health and wellness resources on campus;

Empower students to be proactive and confident in caring for themselves and others

Why is this event important?

The TU Student Health and Wellness Fair brings all of the wellness resources for students to the Student Union to further the awareness of what is available across campus to support TU students. By creating familiarity with the staff of each wellness resource, we hope to reduce barriers such as stigma, or intimidation that often interferes with students’ seeking the support they need. We believe the Student Health and Wellness Fair helps students feel comfortable reaching out to staff support to enhance their self-care, and utilize campus and community resources.

What can students do at the Student Health and Wellness Fair?

Visit with important campus resources around health and wellness;

Obtain flu vaccinations – bring your insurance card to cover cost of vaccine;

Explore fitness and wellness activities offered at The Collins Fitness Center;

Learn about sexual health education (STI/Contraceptive management) and receive free condoms;

Receive a free health-fitness assessment;

Participate in Zumba classes;

Learn about the right fitness class for you offered at the Collins Fitness Center;

Have your blood pressure checked;

Learn about TU Student Health Insurance;

Receive information on disability accommodations, temporary illness and injury assistance;

Get information on tutorial resources, study skills and the Social Opportunities Program (SOP);

Learn about healthy eating and nutrition and its impact on your body;

Participating Offices: